RPCC demands that EC disqualify Surendra Pal Singh from contesting Karanpur assembly poll

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee today demanded that the Election Commission disqualify BJP candidate Surendera Pal Singh TT from the Karapur assembly election of January 5 for flouting Election Laws and violating the Model Code of Conduct after he was sworn-in as MoS (Independent Charge) in the Rajasthan Government.

“When the election process has already started and the BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh TT is one of the contestants in the assembly poll, thus his appointment as Rajasthan Minister (MoS) is clearly in violation of Election Laws and MCC, specially under clause 32,” a memorandum submitted to Election Commission, State Election Officer, and District Election Officer of Sriganganagar by RPCC, led by its President Govind Singh Dotasara said here.

“As per the MCC, the state authorities shall not make any ad-hoc appointments in government, public undertaking which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power”, the memorandum further objected.

“The appointment of a candidate as Minister is in utter disregard of the basic principles of elections, where equal level playing field is its essence, hence it is the duty of the EC to forthwith disqualify Singh’s candidature from contesting this election on January 5th, 2024″, the Congress demanded.

Yesterday, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Dotasara slammed the Bhajan government alleging,” BJP’s ego is at its peak. BJP has defied the Election Commission and violated the Model Code of Conduct by administering the oath of office to BJP candidate SPS-TT”.

“Probably this is the first case in the country when BJP has made its candidate a minister before the elections. The BJP may tempt voters but the Congress party will win the Karanpur seat by a huge margin”, they claimed.