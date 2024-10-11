ED searches in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai in connection with the seizure of drugs

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at various locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on Friday in connection with the seizure of ‘Cocaine’ and ‘Hydroponic Marijuana’ weighing over 602 kg, by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The federal agency has registered a case against four accused, who were arrested by the police, and is investigating under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the searches, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized by ED teams.

The ED probe has revealed that the main accused stored the consignment of narcotic substances at his family-owned godown in Mahipalpur.

According to agency officials, it was revealed during the probe that the prime accused in the case had visited Dubai and Thailand in the month of June, earlier this year, and had met his other associates in order to plan the movement and distribution of narcotic drugs.

According to the officials, the main accused was carrying out the activities with a Duba-based mastermind.

Multiple searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused persons in Vasant Enclave and Rajouri Garden and at Prem Nagar and Nalasolpara in Mumbai, respectively.

Searches were also conducted at the business premises of companies associated with the accused persons in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area and also in Gurugram, Haryana.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, officials added.