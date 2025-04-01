WAVES 2025: Create in India Challenge (CIC) receives over 85,000 entries

More than 85,000 registrations, including 1,100 international participants, have been received for Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season-1, part of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). The first edition of the Summit is scheduled to be held from 1-4 May, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

A total of 750 finalists will be shortlisted from a series of 32 diverse challenges, giving them an opportunity to showcase the outcome and output of their individual challenge, their talent and skills, apart from networking opportunities with business leaders from their respective sector. Besides winning the ‘WAVES Creator Award’ the winners will also be able to participate in the pitching sessions, and learn from global stalwarts through masterclasses, panel discussions, conferences.

Advertisement

Featuring 32 diverse and dynamic challenges including the high-energy Reel Making Competition, the solution-oriented Truth Tell Hackathon, the visionary Young Filmmaker’s Challenge, and the imaginative Comics Creator Championship, CIC offers a unique opportunity for creators to showcase their skills.

Advertisement

Other flagship events such as the A.I. Avatar Creator Challenge, WAM! Anime Challenge, Esports Tournament, Trailer Making Competition, Theme Music Competition, and the cutting-edge XR Creator Hackathon further establish CIC as a definitive launchpad for the next generation of storytellers, designers, and digital innovators.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that these challenges have made a powerful entry into the creative landscape, igniting a wave of innovation and engagement across India and beyond, emerging as a premier platform for creative talent on a global scale.