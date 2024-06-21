ED moves HC over bail to Delhi CM; Sunita says Kejriwal ‘not a terrorist’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Enforcement Directorate after the federal agency challenged the AAP supremo’s bail order in the High Court.

She said the way the probe agency was acting in the case was as if the chief minister was the “most wanted terrorist in India”.

Speaking in Delhi’s Bhogal where Atishi began her indefinite fast over demand for water from Haryana, she said, “Dictatorship has increased so much in the country that ED does not want to give any exemption to anyone. ED is treating Arvind Kejriwal like the country’s most wanted terrorist. Kejriwal’s bail order was not even uploaded yet, and ED approached the High Court to get a stay imposed. But the decision of the High Court is yet to come and we hope that the High Court will do justice.”

She had also accompanied the water minister to Raj Ghat and paid homage to the father of the nation.

She also read out Delhi CM’s message which he had sent from the prison regarding Atishi’s Satyagrah, sending her good wishes with a hope that her ‘tapasya’ be successful and Delhi’s residents get water.

It was on Thursday night that a Delhi court passed an order granting bail to Delhi CM in the liquor policy case, rejecting ED’s request for a stay on it.

However, the probe agency on Friday moved the Delhi High Court in this regard challenging the lower court’s order.