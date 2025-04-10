ED moves court for copy of chargesheet filed by SFIO in monthly pay-off case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Thursday made a significant move in the monthly pay-off case involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T(Veena Vijayan) .

The Central agency approached the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kochi for a copy of the prosecution complaint(charge sheet ) filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). It is learnt that further action will be taken by the agency after receiving the copy of the prosecution complaint(chargesheet).

On April 2,the SFIO has filed the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) at the Principal District Sessions court, Kochi against Veena Vijayan, her company Exalogic Solutions, CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha and others. The Principal District Sessions court, Kochi on April 4 handed over the prosecution complaint to the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kochi, which is the trial court in the case.

It is learnt that the ED is planning to register a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the chief minister’s daughter, Veena T(Veena Vijayan), based on the Serious Fraud Investigation Office’s (SFIO) prosecution complaint in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd.(CMRL) case.

The ECIR is almost similar to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police for cognizable offences.

Veena has been booked under section 447 (Punishment of fraud) of the Companies Act (CA Act). The offense is punishable with imprisonment for a term of at least six months, but which may extend up to ten years. The charge sheet accuses Veena of fraudulent payment of Rs 2.7 crore made by CMRL to her company, without providing any services.