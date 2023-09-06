PM Modi makes a quick 24-hr Indonesia visit to attend ASEAN meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quick trip to Jakarta is at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and serves as a lead-up to India’s hosting of the G 20 Summit on September 9-10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to leave for Indonesia this Wednesday evening and return to New Delhi on September 7 evening.

On Wednesday night, Modi will fly to the capital of Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. As the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)’s current chair, Indonesia is hosting the meetings. India and numerous other nations, including the US, China, Japan, and Australia, are its discussion partners. ASEAN is regarded as one of the most prominent groups in the region. Modi’s interactions with ASEAN leaders are anticipated to center on strengthening India’s trade and security ties with the group.

The theme of the ASEAN Summit this year is “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth,” which reflects Indonesia’s vision for the community as a significant centre of economic growth. According to ANI, these sessions will give India and its Southeast Asian counterparts a chance to assess each other’s progress and plan future areas of cooperation.

It is important to note that the 20th ASEAN-India Summit is the first occasion for a gathering of this kind since the two nations’ partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. These improved ties denote a better level of cooperation in many areas, from security to trade.

The East Asia Summit is equally important since it gives India a forum to talk about regional and international concerns alongside eight other conversation partners and ASEAN countries. It serves as a platform for multilateral dialogue, which is essential to upholding stability and promoting cooperation in the Asian area.

This visit’s main objective will be to foster economic cooperation. The ASEAN-India Economic Ministers only recently met in Indonesia in August. A speedy evaluation of the 2009-signed ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement was the main item on their agenda. Both parties have agreed to a quarterly negotiation schedule with the goal of finishing the trade agreement’s full revision by 2025.