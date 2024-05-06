Baghel, Gehlot appointed Cong observers for Raebareli, Amethi LS seats

The Congress on Monday appointed former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as party’s senior observers for Uttar Prdaesh’s Amethi and Rae Bareli, respectively.

“Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal to appoint Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot as AICC senior observers for Raebareli and Amethi parliamentary constituencies, with immediate effect,” read the communiqué issued by the Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the party’s nominee for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who represented the Rae Bareli constituency, was recently elected member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

It may be mentioned that the former Congress president is also the Congress nominee from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, which he currently represents. The voting in the Wayanad was held in the second phase on April 26.

Kishori Lal Sharma would contest as Congress nominee from the Amethi parliamentary constituency against BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Notably, in the 2019 general elections, Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Elections to the Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to take place on 20th May.