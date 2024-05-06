PM Modi attacks Naveen Patnaik Govt for Odisha’s poverty amidst ‘plenty’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the 24-year-old BJD regime in Odisha for poverty amidst rich resources while launching a no-holds-barred attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the coastal State saying that it will pay the price for its ‘sin’.

Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Berhampur parliamentary constituency in southern Odisha, predicted the imminent fall of the government saying that Odisha will see the formation of BJP government for the first time after the declaration of poll results on 4 June.

“There will be a double engine government in Odisha for the first time. Odisha BJP unit has chalked out a visionary manifesto for the State’s all round development touching all sections of people right from youth to elders. BJD implements what it does and promises”, he said.

Advertisement

”On 4 June, the expiry date of the BJD Government is writ large on the wall. BJP will decide its new Chief Minister on 6 June. The swearing-in-ceremony of BJP Chief Minister will take place on 10 June,” Modi said exuding confidence of BJP’s victory in the upcoming twin polls in Odisha.

”In Odisha, BJD’s sunset is imminent. Congress here has collapsed. People here have confidence in the BJP. The BJP has emerged as a new sun for hope and aspiration for people of the State.

“BJP should be given the opportunity to serve the people of Odisha. The development speed has picked up wherever BJP is in power in States, he said citing the example of Tripura saying it was virtually destroyed by 30-years of rule by Communist and Congress government”, Modi observed.

”In 2018, people voted for the BJP and impressed by its performance, people again voted BJP back to power in Tripura. Uttar Pradesh and Assam are also progressing at a rapid speed due to BJP governments in those States,” Modi added.

Hitting out at the Congress and BJD rule in the State, he said “Congress has ruled for 50 years while BJD has been in government for almost 25 years. The State has abundant water, productive land resources, mining wealth beneath the soil, and a long shoreline. It has a rich history and culture. It has everything; God has given it so much. But people of the rich state remained poor all these years.

Odisha is rich, but its people are poor, he said, charging that the Congress and BJD leaders’ loot were responsible for this.

The sins committed by them will be reflected in votes in favour of the BJP, Modi pointed out.

”BJD’s rookie leaders have become owners of huge palatial buildings. Why are the people from the Chief Minister’s region (Ganjam district) migrating and fleeing to other places for work?,” he asked.

Blaming the Patnaik government for poor governance, he listed out State’s failure by saying that majority of doctor posts are lying vacant and dropout rate in schools was very high.

”The Centre never granted less budgetary grants to Odisha. The UPA government allocated Rs 1 lakh budgetary grants to Odisha in ten years while more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore grants were given to the State by the Modi government during the same period,” he said, iterating the central government’s emphasis on Odisha’s development.

Assailing the BJD government, he alleged the State government was not implementing the development projects of the Centre. Instead, it is rebranding the Central schemes and misappropriating the grants released by the Centre, he stressed.

”The Centre allocated Rs 10,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission Programme to Odisha. But the State government failed to properly utilise the funds. The road condition in villages is poor despite the release of generous central grants.

”The free rice scheme of the Centre has been rebranded by the BJD government as its own scheme. Why did they resort to such treachery,” he questioned.

They are doing so as the BJD government has done nothing over these years, he said.

Criticising the State Government for not implementing the Rs 5 lakh Ayushman Bharat free health scheme, he said more than 6 crore people are reaping benefits across the State.

Those migrating to other States were deprived of Ayushman Bharat benefits, he said, blaming the BJD government for it.

”The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented in Odisha on 10 June after it comes to power in the State with people’s blessings.

”The Odisha government does not care about the interest of women. But the Modi Government is giving Rs 6,000 to pregnant women. However, the BJD government has stopped it from reaching the beneficiaries,” the PM charged.