Today, no one can cast a malevolent eye on India; this is ‘Modi’s guarantee’: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Monday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s global stature has surged, and the vision of ‘new India’ along with its principles has been clearly delineated.

He further emphasised that no one dares to look at India with a malevolent intent today, asserting that “This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Adityanath made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. During his speech, he urged the audience to vote in favor of Lok Sabha candidate and MP Sakshi Maharaj.

In a scathing critique of the opposition, the Chief Minister remarked, “Congress and SP have a history of opposing Lord Ram. Congress denied the existence of Lord Ram, while the SP claimed that ‘Ayodhya mein ek parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta’ (When Mulayam Singh was the Chief Minister, he had said that even a bird cannot fly in Ayodhya). One should never trust them.”

He further emphasised that for the nation to become strong, prosperous, self-reliant, and developed, it is imperative to re-elect the Modi government for a third term. “So far, voting has taken place on 191 seats in two phases. We observe renewed enthusiasm among the people to reelect the Modi government. This is not sudden but a result of the transformative changes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade. A stark contrast is evident when we compare the pre-2014 era with the developments afterward.”

Continuing his attack, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to withdraw cases against terrorists during its tenure. “These individuals sought to revoke cases against terrorists responsible for attacks on Ayodhya, the CRPF camp in Rampur, Sankatmochan temple in Kashi, as well as the courts in Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Varanasi,” he stated. “The court vehemently opposed this move, cautioning that today they talk of withdrawing cases, tomorrow they might honor them with Padma Awards. Subsequently, the court intervened and halted the Samajwadi Party’s actions. This action of the government is dangerous and condemnable.”

He further pointed out that the INDI alliance manifesto promises complete freedom for minorities to consume food and beverages without specifying which items are disliked by the majority of society. He added, “In reality, the majority of society reveres the cow and vehemently opposes its slaughter, whereas the minority community favours beef consumption. Under no circumstances, will we grant individuals the liberty to consume according to their preference, regardless of the cost we may have to bear for upholding this principle.”

Chief Minister Adityanath urged that those who support terrorists and disrespect Ram should not receive any votes. Through the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi showcased to the world the strength and determination of the Indian government, he said.

The CM emphasised that only the Modi-led NDA government could undertake such bold measures, which the previous administrations failed to do. He asserted that neither the Congress nor the INDI alliance can ensure the respect and security of the citizens.

He criticised the Congress for its ”flawed policies and detrimental actions”. He remarked that Congress has a history of wrongdoings and was now bent on further damaging its reputation.

While urging voter participation, CM Adityanath cautioned against overconfidence. Despite the intense heat expected on May 13th, he stressed the importance of fulfilling civic duties by casting votes. He urged everyone to adhere to the principle of ‘Pehle Matdaan Fir Jalpaan’ (First Voting, Then Refreshments), and encouraged each voter to bring along two more families to the polling stations.