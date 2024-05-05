ECI files FIR against Naidu for fake campaign on Land Titling Act

Following instructions from Election Commission of India (ECI), the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a criminal case against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his son and other leaders for allegedly initiating a fake campaign on Land Titling Act.

The ECI’s instruction came after the YSRCP lodged a complaint with it that voters were receiving automated voice calls urging them not to vote for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claiming that the Land Titling Act would lead to loss of land and land records for the voters.

Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, sitting YSRCP MLA of the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency complained to the ECI about voters receiving IVR (Interactive voice response) calls. He alleged that TDP with “malafide intentions” was trying to demean the chief minister as a “land grabber” by giving fake information about the land titling act.

The AP CEO forwarded the complaint to additional DG, CID (cyber cell).

The content of the calls were deemed as violation of the model code of conduct (UCC) as false information was being spread and personal attacks were being made against political rivals.

The AP CID registered an FIR against TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, his son and party general secretary Nara Lkesh, TDP as a party , the electronic campaign team of TDP and others. Pen drives containing audio files were submitted as evidence.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the Land Titling Act, proposed by the Niti Aayog, was a guarantee given by the government to give farmers absolute rights over their land. To protect the land, a statewide survey was being carried out for the farmers. The records will be updated by setting the boundaries and giving the documents to the farmers.

However, Naidu had called it a black act, brought by the ruling YSRCP with an eye on the privately-owned land. He called it “YSRCP’s land grabbing act” and tore the notification.