ECI shifts AP DGP from poll-related duty on TDP complaint

The Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy to non election-related work following complaints against him from the TDP.

In a letter, the ECI directed the chief secretary to send a panel of three names of eligible IPS officers by 11 am tomorrow.

The TDP had complained against both the DGP and intelligence chief that they were working in favour of the ruling YSRCP.

Last month the ECI had ordered the transfer of DGP intelligence P Sitaramanjaneyulu and SP Vijayawada Kanthi Rana Tata following an incident of stone pelting that had left the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy injured.

The commission then appointed Kumar Vishwajeet as the new DGP of intelligence and PHD Ramakrishna as the new SP of Vijayawada.