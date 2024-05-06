Daydreaming: Naveen Patnaik on Modi’s ‘BJP CM will take oath in Odisha’ remark

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dig that June 4 will be the expiry date of the BJD government, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the BJP is daydreaming about forming government in the state.

“BJP is daydreaming about forming government in Odisha,” Patnaik said in a video message recorded by his trusted lieutenant V K Pandian.

Patnaik’s remark came shortly after Modi predicted Patnaik will be ousted and that Odisha will see the formation of BJP government for the first time after the declaration of poll results on 4 June.

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the coastal state, Modi said they will pay the price for their ‘sin’.

Modi also announced a date for the swearing-in of a BJP chief minister in Odisha. “On 4 June, the expiry date of the BJD Government is writ large on the wall. BJP will decide its new Chief Minister on 6 June. The swearing-in-ceremony of BJP Chief Minister will take place on 10 June,” Modi said exuding confidence of BJP’s victory in the upcoming twin polls in Odisha. “In Odisha, BJD’s sunset is imminent. Congress here has collapsed. People here have confidence in the BJP. The BJP has emerged as a new sun for hope and aspiration for people of the State,” he added. The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are also likely to be announced on the same day.