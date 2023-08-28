DY Chandrachud on his late wife and women’s working conditions

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, recently paid tribute to his late wife, Rashmi Chandrachud, during an event in Bangalore. He took the opportunity to advocate for improved working conditions and a better work-life balance in law offices and lawyers’ chambers.

CJI Chandrachud recounted an experience from Rashmi’s career as a lawyer, where she inquired about working hours at a law firm. She was told it was a round-the-clock commitment, 24×7, 365 days a year.

For context, Rashmi, first wife of DY Chandrachud, tragically passed away in 2007 due to cancer. Subsequently, CJI Chandrachud married lawyer Kalpana Das, who had previously worked with the British Council. The couple has two sons and two foster daughters.

Abhinav, his older son, works as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court. Chintan, his younger son, is currently employed by a law firm in the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on Rashmi’s experience, CJI Chandrachud highlighted the challenges faced by women in the legal profession. When Rashmi inquired about balancing work and family, she received an advice to find a husband who could handle household chores, leaving little room for family time.

Furthermore, CJI Chandrachud emphasized the significance of menstrual leaves for women and shared his own supportive approach. He disclosed that last year, four out of five law clerks were women, and it was common for them to seek accommodations due to menstrual cramps.

In response, he encouraged them to work from home to prioritize their health. Additionally, the court has installed sanitary napkin dispensers in the female washrooms. This is to provide further support and convenience at Supreme Court of India.