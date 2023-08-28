CJI Chandrachud advocates workplace flexibility for menstrual health

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud highlighted the significance of workplace flexibility and open dialogues concerning menstrual health during a recent event.

CJI Chandrachud shared an incident involving a female colleague who requested to work from home, reassuring her by saying, “Feel free to work from home; I am sure you can manage your work as usual. Health should always be a priority.”

He also stated, “I allow women law clerks to work from home when they experience menstrual cramps.”

CJI Chandrachud stressed the importance of openly discussing menstrual health issues within society, stating, “It’s crucial that we engage in these conversations. We must acknowledge that these issues exist in our society.”

He further disclosed, “Last year, out of five law clerks, four were women. It’s common for them to inform me about their menstrual cramps. I encourage them to work from home and prioritize their health. Additionally, we have installed sanitary napkin dispensers in the female restrooms at the Supreme Court of India.”

Although India does not have a specific law governing menstrual leave, institutions have the freedom to independently make decisions and offer more favorable employment terms than those mandated by legal provisions.

What happened earlier?

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition advocating for nationwide menstrual leave for employees and students, citing it as a policy matter. The court also noted concerns that menstrual leave policies could have various implications and potentially discourage employers from hiring female workers.

Menstrual leave policies are designed to enable women to take time off from work or school during their menstrual cycle. These policies recognize the challenges posed by menstruation and provide women with the necessary time to manage their health and well-being. The duration of menstrual leave can vary depending on the specific policy, typically ranging from one to several days per month.