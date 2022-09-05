Drugs worth over Rs 21 crore seized in Delhi, two including kingpin of cartel arrested

A team of the Special Cell of Delhi Police has succeeded in busting an interstate narcotic drugs cartel with a seizure of drugs worth more than Rs 21 crore in Delhi. Two members of the cartel – based in Madhya Pradesh – Trilok Chand and Lal Chand – have also been arrested with over 4.2 kg heroin from ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan, where they had come to deliver the consignment.

The Police said that Trilok Chand is the kingpin of the cartel and he used to prepare heroin from opium at his village located in Mandsaur district, MP. During interrogation, he disclosed that he has been indulging in the trade of drugs for the last 25 years.

Trilok Chand further disclosed that he is an expert in preparing heroin from opium and he managed to procure opium from farmers in his district. He uses various chemical processes to prepare heroin from opium.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh said that a team of Special Cell under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Attar Singh busted this drug racket.

A case under the appropriate sections of law of NDPS Act was registered at Special Cell Police Station. Efforts are afoot to identify the remaining members of this narcotic drug cartel.

It was revealed during interrogation that the recovered heroin was to be delivered to two persons including one in Karnal, Haryana. Lal Chand is the carrier and he supplies heroin in various states as per directions of Trilok Chand. They disclosed that the members of their cartel have supplied more than 100 kg heroin in Delhi during the last two years.