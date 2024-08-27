DIG makes surprise checks for security in areas bordering Pakistan

In view of the infiltration bids by Pakistani terrorists ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, DIG J&K Police (Jammu, Samba & Kathua Range) Shiv Kumar conducted surprise checks in areas bordering Pakistan.

He visited Hiranagar late last night where he checked the border police posts and also interacted with BSF personnel at the Border Observation Post at Chak Dulma.

He was briefed by SHO s inspector Arun Koul and Border Police Post (BPP) officials.

Later, the DIG also inspected the BPP Rajpura. SHO Samba, Inspector Sikandar Singh briefed him about Border Police working. Old infiltration routes and incidents were also discussed.

Later, the DIG JKS Range also reviewed the security arrangements of Narsingh Temple due to the heavy rush of devotees in the border area.

SSP Vinay Kumar accompanied him and gave a detailed view of security arrangements and also preparedness for Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to be held from 18 September to 1 October in three phases. Votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4 October.