BSF, BGB strengthen bonds with Eid celebrations on border

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are making concerted efforts to foster stronger ties and ensure peace along the India-Bangladesh border.

Despite some sections of Bangladesh’s population having reservations about India, the two forces celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by exchanging sweets and greetings at multiple border locations under the North Bengal Frontier.

A senior BSF official stated that this goodwill gesture reinforced the longstanding tradition of camaraderie between the two forces. Senior officers and personnel from both sides participated in the event, symbolising mutual respect and friendly relations. The celebration underscored their shared commitment to maintaining peace, harmony, and cooperation along the border.

Such exchanges have become an annual tradition, playing a key role in strengthening diplomatic relations and promoting peace between the neighbouring nations.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the “festival of breaking the fast,” is one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of Ramzan, a month in which Muslims observe fasting from sunrise to sunset as an act of spiritual discipline.