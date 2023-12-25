Dense fog, poor visibility delay of flights at Delhi airport

Several flights were delayed at Delhi airport on Monday morning due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

The visibility was almost zero meters at 5.30 am and the situation only started to get better later, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to an IMD official, the fog started to appear after 12.30 at midnight, and at around 0530 hours the visibility was almost zero at Palam.

Advertisement

There was improvement in the visibility after 9.30 am as the day progressed, and at around 9:45 am, the same improved to over 500 meters.

Several airlines informed their passengers about the delays and diversions due to low visibility as soon as the people started taking to social media complaining of the same.

The Delhi airport also issued an advisory for passengers requesting them to get in touch with the concerned airline for revised information on their flights.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has forecast very dense fog in several parts of the country till January 2.

Very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in several areas in Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.