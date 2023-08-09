Students from the School of Specialized Excellence, Surajmal Vihar shared their achievement as runner-up in the Delhi Robotic League held in July. With this, Delhi’s Specialized School triumphs on Global Stage.

Guided by their teachers and trainers from IIT Delhi, these students went on to secure victory in the World Robotics Championship organized by the All India Robotics Association just days after the Robotics League. Remarkably, they engineered three robots within a mere seven days, triumphing over global competitors.

The Delhi government has established Specialized Schools of Excellence, offering training in five domains: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM); Performing Arts; high-end 21st-century skills; armed forces preparatory school; and humanities.

The comprehensive 60-hour training in 9th and 10th grades covers diverse disciplines. Upon entering the 11th grade, students specialize further, receiving extensive skill development, according to Rajpal Singh, Principal of S.O.S.E Surajmal Vihar. These schools are dedicated to equipping students for forthcoming challenges, aligned with the vision of the Delhi Government.

CM Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged the shifting perception towards government schools. Delhi’s Specialized School Principal Singh attested to this change, highlighting instances of students transitioning from private schools, including one who had studied in England prior to joining their institution.

The Delhi Robotics event, orchestrated by the government in partnership with IHFC, the technology innovation hub of IIT Delhi, saw IHFC serving as a knowledge partner. They furnished students with essential skills, aided teachers in training, and enabled this achievement.

Prof. S.K. Saha, Project Director at IHFC, expressed awe at the overwhelming response from Delhi schools, emphasizing the need to channel the brilliance of these young minds into productive avenues such as robot ideation, conceptualization, and creation.