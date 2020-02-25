Expressing concern over the ongoing violence in Delhi’s Northeast district, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of MLAs of his own party as well as the BJP to discuss the situation and work out solutions to ease the unrest.

In the meeting held at his residence, Kejriwal called for the need to seal the borders and make preventive arrests. The direction came as MLAs of the border areas said that people were coming to the national capital from outside.

He said the MLAs of the affected areas have informed him of a severe shortage of police force and that the police cannot take action till they receive orders from higher authorities.

In view of this, Kejriwal has asked the District Magistrates to take out peace marches with the police in the affected areas.

According to the Chief Minister, hospital authorities have been asked to stay prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured. The fire department has been asked to coordinate with the police and reach the affected areas on time.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again on Tuesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace.

“We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate,” he said as he began the meeting.

Protests against and in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have taken a violent turn in northeast Delhi since Saturday which has so far claimed seven lives including a Head Constable of the Delhi Police on Monday.

At least 160 people including 50 policemen have been injured in the unprecedented violence.

With reports of mobs torching shops and homes using petrol bombs, the Delhi government ordered all private and government schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district to remain shut on Tuesday. Internal examinations in government schools have also been postponed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called the urgent meeting of all the MLAs as violence continues in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpur, Yamuna Vihar, Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri with incidents of stone-pelting.

Yesterday, Kejriwal condoled the death of the police constable and appealed to the people to give up violence. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also called for peace while condemning the violence in Northeast Delhi.