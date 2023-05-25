Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 118 new schemes worth Rs 242 crore

To ensure development in the villages of the National Capital, the Delhi Village Development Board on Thursday approved 118 schemes worth Rs 242.12 crore.

The decistion was taken at a meeting of the Board under the chairmanship of Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to speed up the development works in the villages of Delhi.

Development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centers, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds etc will be completed.

During the board meeting, all the officers were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. Furthermore, they were directed to submit reports with geotagged images of completed projects.

The Board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects. Pursuant to this meeting, Rai said, “To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi Village Development Board. In today’s meeting, 118 new projects worth Rs 242.12 crore have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, so as to provide better amenities in all the villages of Delhi. Moreover, the officers of all the departments have been instructed to complete the project files related to rural development within the time limit and submit reports with geotagged photos of the completed projects.”

Rai further said, “The government is dedicated to furnishing fundamental amenities to the inhabitants of Delhi residing in metropolitan and rural areas. These village development works will be done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments.”