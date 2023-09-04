Delhi Police conducts flag march in parts of Northeast district ahead of G20 Summit

Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the parts of the Northeast district ahead of the G20 Summit which is scheduled to be held this month.

A flag march was conducted at Jafrabad, Welcome, Dayalpur, Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi, earlier today, police said.

As the G20 Summit in the national capital is a week away, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday took stock of the preparations for the mega event.

LG Saxena inspected the preparations at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit will be hosted on September 9-10.

During the day, LG Saxena and Dr PK Mishra Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all senior officers travelled by minibus to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Earlier today Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full carcade rehearsal.

“Rehearsals are going on for the programmes that are scheduled on September 10. Full deployment is on the venues where delegations have to come on the same day. There was no congestion and traffic management was also fine. I would appeal to the public to also read the directions issued for September 8, 9 and 10,” DCP Traffic Aalap Patel said.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.