Gopal Rai chairs first meeting of Animal Welfare Board

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the newly-constituted Animal Welfare Board at Delhi Secretariat.

After the meeting, Rai said Delhi Animal Welfare Board has been constituted to work for the betterment of the animals in Delhi. He said a total of 27 members divided into 19 categories have been included in the Animal Welfare Board.

“This board will work for the prevention and betterment of cruelty to animals in Delhi. Along with this, instructions have been given to install 5 mobile vans for the treatment of animals in Delhi. And instructions have also been given to set up 5 diagnostic centers equipped with all facilities for health check-up of animals,” the Delhi Development Minister said.

Rai said, “The Kejriwal government has always been determined to work for the welfare of Delhiites as well as animals living in Delhi. Keeping this in mind, the Animal Welfare Board has been constituted for addressing the issues of animal welfare in Delhi. Because of this, the Animal Welfare Board’s inaugural meeting was convened today at the Delhi Secretariat.”

He said various issues for the betterment of animals in Delhi were discussed with the Board members at the meeting. The Delhi Development Minister said the issue of stray animals mostly came up throughout the discussion.

Rai said, “This board will work to ensure strict compliance of laws related to animal welfare in Delhi and help the organisations involved in this work.”