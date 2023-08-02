Delhi police undertakes special measures to ensure vigilance and security in the city.

Delhi police is keeping close supervision in the city to handle any communal clashes similar to those observed in Haryana arising. In the wake of the riots observed in Mewat district of Haryana, Delhi police have tightened security in all sensitive areas. All districts have taken security measures to ensure peace and harmony in the city. Special measures are being taken to ensure no incidents of disharmony in the city. The Delhi police is on alert and observing extra scrutiny in sensitive areas. Drones have also been deployed to add vigil to the security of the national capital.

“Special watch is being kept in mixed population areas and all religious institutions to counter any disharmony. Close watch is also being kept on habitual individuals that are previously involved in any public dissonance. We are also in contact with public so if any incident is reported it can be directly and immediately be countered by the police”, Deputy Commissioner of Police of West district (DCP West) , Vichitra Veer informed. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dwarka Harsha Vardhan also reported that ” Special patrolling is being undertaken and a strict supervision is being ensured.”He further added that People must not believe all social media news and forward information from reliable sources to avoid creating dangerous situations. In addition, all individuals Delhi Police Public Relations officer Suman Nalwa informed that additional police force has also been deployed in sensitive areas.

The city has been on high security alert due to the violent clashes taking place in the border sharing state of Haryana as well as in Gurugram where the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has organized rallies to show their dissent towards the religious clashes occurring in Mewat, Haryana. The areas under high security alert include Gurugram, Faridabad amongst other areas closely bordering Haryana. Protestors with slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Shri Ram” blocked road on the badarpur border.

The violence first started in Nuh district of Haryana when rumours flew that Monu Manesar who was key accused in Bhiwani killings would be attending a procession.