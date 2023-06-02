Delhi Police gets 9-day remand of Sampat Nehra to confront him with Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday sent accused Sampat Nehra to nine days remand of Delhi Police crime branch.

Delhi police sought his custody to confront him with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is already in the remand of the Crime Branch in an extortion case. On Thursday the court granted ten days of custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to the Delhi Police crime branch. This matter pertains to extortion calls to an advocate in the South East Delhi area.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan granted nine days of police custody remand of Sampat Nehra to the Crime Branch after considering the submissions of the Investigation Officer (IO).

Accused Sampat Nehra was produced on Production warrants from Punjab. He was in judicial custody in FIR No. 309/22, U/s 25 Arms Act, Police Station City Kharar, Punjab.

Investigation Officer of Delhi Police interrogated Sampat Nehra for 30 minutes with the permission of the court.

He moved an application seeking interrogation and formal arrest of accused Sampat Nehra.

After arresting Sampat Nehra, IO moved an application seeking nine days of custody of the accused.

IO submitted that accused Sampat Nehra is to be confronted with co-accused Lawrence Bishnoi and to identify the source of weapons which were used in the commission of the offence, to unearth the source of money used by gangs in the commission of offences at various places at Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to unearth the names of other gang members, modus operandi and for sustained interrogation.

Initially, the FIR was lodged at the Sunlight Colony police station. This case was registered on the basis of the complaint of advocate Ramandeep Singh on April 24. Lawrence was arrested on May 31 in this case.

The court also granted Counsel for the accused liberty to talk to the accused for five to 10 minutes every day and via audio/ video call and physically accused for every 30 minutes every alternate day during the entire period of Police Custody Remand subject to the convenience of IO after giving written intimation to IO atleast 24 hours prior to the proposed time of the meeting.

The court also directed the CMO, of Safdarjung Hospital to provide necessary assistance to facilitate medical examination/ checkup of the accused at the office of the Crime Branch in view of the high risk.

Complainant Ramandeep Singh has alleged that he on the night of March 23-24, received a call from an unknown international number. The caller had demanded Rs 1 crore from him.

After some time he recieved multiple calls from an international number and threat to his and his family’s life.