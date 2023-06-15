In a major development in the wresters’ issue, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed in court its chargesheet running into over 1,000 pages in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thursday’s development came after the agitating wrestlers had, on June 7, decided to suspend their protest in the National Capital against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh till June 15 after the government assured them that the probe will be completed by the date chargesheets are submitted.

The wrestlers have been protesting to press their demand for the arrest of BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.

The chargesheet based on the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, levelled by the wrestlers, has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court kept the matter for June 22 for consideration for taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

Two FIRs had been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the basis of wrestlers’ complaints. While one was registered under POCSO Act in Patiala House Court on the basis of a complaint by a “minor wrestler”, the other was filed on the complaint of other wrestlers in MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue.

The Delhi Police has filed its final report in both the FIRs in the respective courts.

Meanwhile, in the Patiala House Court, the Delhi Police filed a Cancellation Report citing a lack of evidence on POCSO matter in the wake of the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment, changed her statement.

The Delhi Police said there was no collaborative evidence in the case.

Delhi Police officials said that in the POCSO matter, they have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant – the father of the victim and the victim herself.

The Delhi Police said they filed the chargesheet for the offences under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar