Delhi LG approves financial benefits under MACP scheme

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the grant of financial upgradation under Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme to 194 serving/retired principals, vice principals and others in the education department.

Taking decision in a long pending matter of Government servants, not belonging to organised services, last year, Saxena had ruled that the benefits of MACP Scheme must be given to retired Principals/ Education Officers/ District Education Officers of the Education Department, the LG office said in a communiqué on Thursday.

After the decision they were entitled to draw salary in the higher grade pay from the date of implementation of the scheme i.e. 1st September, 2008 or their respective entitlement, it said.

Despite this, retired officers eligible for financial upgradation from 2008, and such eligibility being upheld by various “Courts”, these officers had to go through trauma and harassment all these years for no fault of theirs due to indifferent and inhuman attitude of the Education Department, it added.

While approving the file in this respect, the LG also took a serious note with respect to inordinate delay in providing information regarding cost involved in litigation and fixing responsibility of officers in the matter.

Earlier in February 2024 Saxena had approved proposal of grant of MACP to 151 serving / retired Principals, Vice Principals, Education Officers and District Education Officers of Education Department and also directed to provide information regarding ascertaining the cost involved in litigation in the matter, fixing responsibility of officers involved and details of show cause notices issued in the matter.

In order to provide relief to Government employees due to stagnation in their post, Government of India had brought MACP Scheme effective from 1st September, 2008 under which financial upgrades are granted to government employees after completion of 10, 20 and 30 years of their service.

The benefits under the scheme are granted from the date an employee becomes eligible and is also eligible for arrears on the benefits in case of delays.