Momentous day for Delhi: LG on signing MoU for cruise tourism

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Wednesday, termed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed a day before as a momentous day for the residents of Delhi.

To boost cruise tourism and to launch ferry services on Yamuna River, the MoU was signed on Tuesday and the river is set to undergo a major transformation with the launch of boat tourism and ferry services between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

Advertisement

“For decades, the Yamuna, Delhi’s lifeline, was neglected. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to restoring its sanctity, ensuring a clean and thriving river that reconnects citizens to their heritage. The introduction of solar & electric hybrid cruise boats will promote zero-emission- eco-friendly transport, while easing urban congestion,” the LG said in a post on X.

This is just the beginning, and through sustainable initiatives, we will further this vision, making Delhi a model for integrated water-based transport and environmental rejuvenation, the post read. “Let us work together to protect our waterways, preserve our cultural heritage, and build a cleaner, greener future for generations to come,” it added.