Delhi Immigration Department under scanner human trafficking

With the IGI Airport Police busting the biggest-ever international human trafficking racket duping people on the pretext of sending them to abroad the role of the Immigration Department has come into sharp focus.

Interestingly, the Delhi Police’s success against this fake passport and visa racket with Kuwait’s connection exposed the failure of the Indian Immigration department. If reports are to be believed, this year, till July, 89 people have been caught travelling on fake documents abroad and have been deported back from different countries.

The matter came to light when an Indian was deported to India from Kuwait based on fake travelling documents. Questions are being raised against the working of Immigration Department. How they allow the accused to travel abroad despite possessing fake documents.

A senior police official said that on June 6, a male pax named Ravi Ramesh Bhai Chaudhary holding an Indian passport was deported from Kuwait. When he approached for arrival immigration clearance, it was found that the passenger was carrying a fake and fabricated passport with him. During travel document scrutiny, the passport seemed to be doubtful and after thorough scrutiny, it was found that the said passport was fabricated.

On the basis of the inquiry a case was registered under relevant sections and investigation initiated, which led to the busting of such a big nexus.

According to a police source, as many as 89 people from Delhi have been deported to India while travelling on forged travel documents.

Last year, till July, 37 people from Delhi were deported from abroad for travelling on forged documents. This is despite the restrictions in place in the wake of covid pandemic.

Among the countries which have deported such travellers from India are the US, Canada, Turkey, Mexico, Schengen, Italy, France, Switzerland and other Europe countries, Australia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, South Africa.

In each case, after the deportation, the matter is referred to the police for further investigation.

Film industry’s role

The mastermind behind the international racket is said to Zakir Yusuf Shaikh, a financer of films and web series. Police sources said he financed Marathi films and some famous web series available on Netflix. As investigation into the matter is being carried out, more arrests are likely to happen from the film industry.