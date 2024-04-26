Fighting against human trafficking

This start of a new year indeed brings a sense of hope and new opportunities, especially for those who have been victims of the organised crime of human trafficking. The fresh beginning presents an opportunity for the women who have been victims of exploitation for years to have access to rehabilitation services and support systems that can help them rebuild their lives. Access to rehabilitation services plays an extremely critical role in addressing the physical, emotional, and psychological trauma experienced by survivors while also empowering them to regain control and independence in their lives. It is essential for society to continue working towards eradicating human trafficking and providing comprehensive care for its victims, fostering a more just and compassionate world.

In order to ensure rehabilitation and economic independence opportunities for women victims of trafficking, a group of survivors of the crime built together WE POWER, a women economic empowerment initiative that creates dignified employment opportunities for trafficking victims and ensures that they have resources and opportunities to gain financial independence. It is a collective initiative of women survivors of human trafficking that works with survivors in the source area as well as the as the destination area for human trafficking with the objective of connecting them with government agencies to ensure training and skill development programmes and helping them set up their own business initiatives that focus on local handicrafts and products.

The writer is a social activist who has been at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking and has led NGOs that have helped rescue hundreds of victims across India.

