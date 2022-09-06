Delhi govt to decongest 77 traffic hotspots across city: Kejriwal

The Delhi Government on Tuesday announced plan for implementing a large-scale traffic decongestion project across 77 corridors.

The Government said that it has identified these corridors as traffic hotspots which will be decongested through road redesigning and construction of flyovers, underpasses and footover bridges across Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister reviewed this mega-decongestion project on Tuesday with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior officials of the PWD. He held an in-depth discussion with the officials over how traffic snarls can be combated in Delhi.

Giving details about the project, Kejriwal said, “Delhi Government will decongest 77 traffic hotspots across the city. We will redesign roads and construct flyovers, underpasses & foot-over bridges at a large scale to rid Delhiites of traffic snarls.”

He said the project will be implemented in a phase-wise manner, with high-traffic density zones being decongested first.

“We anticipate this to be a crucial step towards developing Delhi as the most livable city of India and the whole world,” Kejriwal said.

CM claimed that lakhs of commuters are set to benefit from this project with major corridors like Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Wazirabad Road, Rohtak Road, Anand Vihar-Apsara Road being lined up for a revamp.