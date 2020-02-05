After Delhi Police claimed that Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protesters, belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning if he would “burn Delhi to defeat Modi and Shah”.

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday tweeted a video of Kejriwal in which the CM is seen saying, “I can go to any extent to defeat (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah.”

Nadda in the caption of the video asked, “Kejriwalji, if you had worked, it would not have happened. First, provoked the mob in Jamia and Seelampur. Got arson and stone-pelting in New Friends Colony. Then protest in Shaheen Bagh … and asked your own worker to open fire there. Would you burn Delhi to defeat Modi and Shah?”

केजरीवाल जी, अगर आपने काम किया होता तो ये नौबत न आती। पहले जामिया और सीलमपुर में भीड़ को उकसाया.. न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी में आगज़नी और पथराव करवाया.. फिर शाहीन बाग में धरना.. और फिर अपने ही कार्यकर्ता से वहां गोली चलवायी। क्या मोदी और शाह को हराने के लिए दिल्ली जला दोगे? pic.twitter.com/QUTAh9jAoC — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 5, 2020



Nadda had earlier said: “I want to make clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government and it will not forgive those who compromise with its security. Kejriwal and his entire team have been exposed. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to it.”

In a major twist in the second firing incident at the anti-CAA protest site, Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed that the accused, Kapil Gujjar, is a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The Crime Branch had also released photographs of Gujjar with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena.

However, Gujjar’s family has denied claims by the police that they are associated with AAP.