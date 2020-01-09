A Delhi court on Thursday directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide treatment for polycythemia to the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is in jail in connection with the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in old Delhi’s Daryaganj area.

Arul Verma, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed the directions on Chandrashekhar Azad’s plea for proper treatment of polycythemia at AIIMS where he had been undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, the jail authorities had sought time to file Chandrashekhar Azad’s medical report in response to his application seeking treatment at AIIMS, said advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represented Chandrashekhar Azad.

The application claimed that Chandrashekhar Azad was suffering from polycythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time.

If the treatment was not provided urgently to Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the application stated.

On December 21, the Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody. A day earlier, Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against CAA, without police permission.