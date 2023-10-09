Delhi: 1 killed, 3 injured after being hit by DTC bus

One person was killed and three others were injured after a DTC bus hit them in Delhi’s fruit market near Kondli Pull on Sunday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received in Kalyanpuri regarding the Delhi Transport Corporation bus hitting a few people at a fruit market near Kondli bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Ananad Madhav, age 36 and the injured are Ali, Sameer, and Asif.

As per the police’s initial inquiry, it was found that the bus hit four people, two E-Rickshaws and one fruit cart.

The driver of the DTC bus fled from the spot and is absconding, they said.

Further investigation is underway.