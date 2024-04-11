18 injured as DTC bus hits roadside pole in Rajouri Garden

At least eighteen people got injured including the driver and the conductor after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus met with an accident on Thursday morning in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, the police said.

According to police, there was a PCR call regarding the accident which informed about the accident of the DTC bus where it had hit a pole on the roadside.

On reaching the spot, the police staff found the bus in an accidental condition, while the injured were shifted to a hospital with a PCR van, while a Fire Department vehicle also reached the spot and extended help in the evacuation of people.

Based on reports from the ESIC Hospital and DDU hospital, a total of eighteen persons were found to be injured, however, there were no reports of any casualty in the accident, the police added.

Fifteen were admitted to the ESIC Hospital at Basai Darapur, while three were admitted at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and are undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi West, Vichitra Veer said.

According to the senior police official, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in this regard, while the crime investigation team was also called at the spot for specific inspection.

So far, the cause behind the accident has not been established, and will be ascertained only after the investigation into the incident and the report which will be given by the the Crime investigation team, and the mechanical inspection of the vehicle.