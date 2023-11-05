Cart vendor hit by crane dies in Delhi

In a tragic road accident, a 22-year-old cart vendor died after being allegedly hit by a Hydra Crane at the zero pushta area in North East Delhi.

Police got a PCR call about the accident involving a Hydra Crane and the cart vendor on Sunday morning.

Identified as Adil, the cart vendor, who was a resident of Shastri Park, died on the spot, the police said.

The driver of the crane involved in the accident fled from the spot and is being tracked by the police.

The police have registered a case under Section 304A of IPC.

The body was shifted to the hospital for the post mortem examination.

The crane has been taken into custody by the police. Further probe is underway in the matter, the police added.