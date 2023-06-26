Central Electricity Authority to inspect electrocution of woman at New Delhi Rly Station

The Central Electricity Authority of India has been asked to inspect the spot where a woman teacher died of electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station complex, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police spokesperson, Suman Nalwa, they have written a letter to the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the spot and give the investigators opinion as to how the incident took place.

“A letter has also been sent to the division railway manager regarding the persons and the details of maintenance. However, reply is yet to come,” said Nalwa.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call regarding the incident on Sunday. The caller informed the police that a woman had got electric shock from a pole at PG side near Exit-1, NDRS.

“Police reached the spot and found that one woman namely Sakshi Ahuja was unconscious. The woman was immediately taken to LMHC College with the help of her sister Madhvi Chopra where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” said the official.

The dead body was shifted to the mortuary for the postmortem. The police said that her sister Madhvi Chopra gave a complaint in this regard against the concerned authority for their negligence.

Based on her complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC.

“Crime team and FSL, Rohini have collected the samples and inspected the spot. Crime team photographed the place of incident from all angles. The investigation is under progress,” the police said.

According to information, Sakshi Ahuja, who was going to Chandigarh, had booked tickets for Vande Bharat Express. There were seven people with tickets for Vande Bharat Express. Sakshi was leading the group.

Sakshi is survived by two children, a son, seven-year-old and a daughter, five-year-old. They were supposed to go to Kasauli from Chandigarh for the vacation. Sakshi was accompanied by her parents, sister, and brother.