CPI’s Atul Anjaan draws UP CM’s attention to law & order

Communist Party Of India (CPI) National Secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to appoint a permanent DGP without further delay in view of the worsening law and order situation in UP.

He said the ad hoc appointments of DGP police and DGP intelligence are responsible for bringing down the morale of the police force that paves the way for poor handling of law and order situation of the state. The women and girls are facing the brunt of sexual assaults and violence.

He said traffic regulation is the worst in the state and it is very difficult for senior citizens, women and children to walk on pavement and hell to cross roads. The footpath and pavements are illegally encroached by bikes and passing through these women and girls becoming the victims of eve teasers. The red light system does not work properly, he said.

Citing the Union Transport Ministry data, he said Uttar Pradesh finds top position on speed-rash driving, including violation of traffic rules and bike stunts on roads. The state capital Lucknow is worst-hit by biker mania. The speeding motorbikes making lots of noise without silencers are allowed around hospitals.

Drawing attention of the chief minister to law and order situation of the state, the CPI leader asked him to pay utmost attention to this front.