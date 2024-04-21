BJP questions Congress on law & order, airport, and Shivdham in Himachal

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday condemned the attack on a college student in Palampur and raised questions on the law and order situation in the state.

During a media interaction in Mandi on Sunday, Thakur squarely criticised the Congress, asserting that the state’s law and order had collapsed entirely. “There has been a substantial increase in incidents of hooliganism in Himachal Pradesh during the tenure of the Congress government. The recent attack on a college student with a sharp weapon has sent shockwaves across the state,” he remarked.

While wishing the injured girl a speedy recovery, Thakur underscored the need to take firm action against the perpetrators.

Advertisement

He highlighted a previous incident where a murder took place in front of a police control room in Shimla, and during a subsequent press conference, Youth Congress workers allegedly attempted to assault BJP leaders. He accused the police of remaining a mute spectator all this while.

“In Chamba, a young man is cut into pieces and thrown into a drain and the government tries to suppress the matter,” he added.

While reacting to the indecent post on Kangana Ranaut, the Leader of the Opposition said that in the election phase, Congress leaders have no issue left for campaigning. “Instead of talking about development, Congress leaders are making indecent comments on BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut every other day. An official of Hamirpur Youth Congress has uploaded comments and indecent photos about her. The party has submitted the complaint to the Election Commission,” he said.

He added that earlier a national leader of the Congress party had made indecent remarks against Ranaut.

Thakur said, “Seeing Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, the anxiety of the Congress party leaders has increased further. Due to this confusion, Congress party leaders are making such comments every day.”

Replying to a question, the former CM said that the RSS didn’t need the guidance of Vikramaditya Singh. “An organisation which has its own identity in the country and the world is capable of making its own decisions. He should not make such comments on such an organisation.”

Thakur highlighted the dire situation in Mandi, where seven bridges were washed away in a calamity, leaving locals struggling to cross the Beas River for eight long months. “We want to ask PWD Minister and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh how many bridges have you restored? The truth is that he did not restore even a single bridge. Now people are losing their lives due to lack of bridges,” he added.

“I am deeply saddened to say that a couple from Mandi City met with a tragic accident while crossing the Beas River, resulting in the husband’s death. After all, who is responsible for this?”

He said that the Modi government allocated Rs 3,000 crore from Delhi for road constructions, a credit they falsely attribute to themselves. “Those funds were provided by the BJP government. You tell us what you did,” he asked.

Thakur asked why MP Pratibha Singh and Minister Vikramaditya Singh remained silent on Mandi University.

“Why is Shivdham in Mandi, built at a cost of Rs 250 crore, lying in ruins today? Why has the airport work not progressed even though we have completed all the formalities? Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh will have to answer this,” he said.