Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi granted bail in Nuh communal clashes case

Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, was given bail by a Nuh court on Wednesday. He had been arrested on August 15 in relation to communal tensions that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district on July 31.

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was questioned in relation to a new FIR that had been filed against him at Nuh’s Sadar police station, after a complaint was made by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu. After being questioned, he had been taken into custody and sent to Neemka jail in Faridabad for a period of 14 days. Police claimed they found eight swords in Bajrangi’s possession during a one-day police detention.

According to the police, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) squad of Tauru initially apprehended and questioned Bajrangi, the leader of a group known as the Goraksha Bajrang Force.

Earlier, on August 1, Faridabad police filed a police report (FIR) against Bittu Bajrangi in relation to a viral video in which he could be seen wearing saffron while a song with vicious lyrics played in the background. After being detained by the Faridabad police, he eventually joined the inquiry and was released on bail.

He asked for bail in a city court on August 25, but the court denied his request. Bajrangi was granted bail by the court of judicial magistrate first class in Nuh on Wednesday after it had heard his bail application.

Bittu Bajrangi has been granted bail today by a Nuh court, according to Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar. In the Braj Mandal violence case, he said, 60 FIRs have been filed thus far, and 305 suspects have been taken into custody. Eleven persons have had FIRs filed against them for distributing false information on social media, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Raj Kumar, is a fruit and vegetables trader at the Gazipur market and Dabua maket in Faridabad. He is believed to be running his cow vigilante group for the last three years.