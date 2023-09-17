Nuh Violence: Congress terms Mamman Khan’s arrest ‘witch hunt’, demands judicial inquiry

The Opposition Congress on Sunday termed the arrest of its MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the Nuh violence a “witch hunt” and demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court.

“Judicial inquiry will bring out the truth and everything would be revealed to the public, which will be acceptable to all. The people of the state know that Congress MLA Maman Khan has been arrested due to political hatred, hence it is necessary for the truth to come out,” state Congress President Uday Bhan said.

The Congress leader claimed that inflammatory posts were being circulated on social media weeks before the clashes and accused the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government of trying to hide “something dark and sinister”.

“This makes it clear that there is definitely something dark and sinister, which the government is trying to hide. The government’s inaction seems to indicate either its complicity or its failure,” the Haryana Congress president added.

In a joint statement, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the incident happened due to the failure of Haryana police therefore people of the state don’t trust its investigation.

“Where was the state police when two Home Guard soldiers were martyred during this incident? The BJP-JJP government, which has failed to provide security to the people of Haryana, is trying to escape by blaming others for its failures,” he said.

Slamming Chief Minister Khattar for his remarks that security can’t be provided to every citizen, Hooda said that if the government cannot provide security to the people of states, it does not have the moral right to remain in power even for a day.

Khan, a Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka constituency was arrested on Friday in connection with the communal violence that took place in Nuh district on July 31. The violence left six people dead, including two homegaurds, and a cleric and injured at least 88 others.

Two names were cropped up in the violence – one was Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar and the other was Congress MLA Mamman Khan. Khan’s arrest came days after Monu was detained and handed over to Rajasthan police, who was looking for him in connection with a double murder case. The Haryana Police has accused Khan of provoking people through his speeches.