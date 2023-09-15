Who is Mamman Khan, Congress MLA arrested over Nuh violence?

Haryana Police has arrested Mamman Khan, the Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka constituency, in connection with the communal violence that took place in Nuh district on July 31. The violence left six people dead, including two homegaurds, and a cleric and injured at least 88 others. Two names were cropped up in the violence – one was Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar and the other was Congress MLA Mamman Khan.

Khan’s arrest came days after Monu was detained and handed over to Rajasthan police, who was looking for him in connection with a double murder case. He is the prime accused in the murder of two Muslim men – Junaid and Nasir – over suspicion of cow smuggling.

The Congress MLA is accused of inciting the violence in Nuha with his “provocative statements”. Khan was arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana police. He was produced in a local court on Friday and remanded in police custody for two days.

Who is Mamman Khan?

Mamman Khan is a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly representing the Ferozepur Jhirka Assembly constituency. Also known as Engineer Mamman, Khan won the Ferozepur Jhirka seat in 2029 elections on a Congress ticket.

He was born in Ferozepur Jhirka, Haryana. He is a graduate in civil engineering. He has been involved in politics since his youth. He was elected as the sarpanch of his village in 1995. He was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 2009 and 2014.

He had raised the issue of Monu Manesar in Haryana Assembly as well. “This Monu Manesar got his pictures clicked with Amit Shah at one place, with Arun Jaitley at another. Does he want to scare the Mewatis by showing that he is a big man? If he dares visit Mewat again, he will be crushed like an onio,” he said in the Assembly during the budget session in February this year.