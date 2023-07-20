Corruption is a barrier against development: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged newly-appointed officers in the state to be ready to fight corruption which he described a barrier against development.

In this context, the Chief Minister alleged that previous governments deployed corrupt individuals everywhere in the state who ate into the state’s system’.

Handing over appointment letters to 700 candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission as a part of Mission Rozgar in an event held at Lok Bhawan, the Chief Minister said, “You will have a period of 30-35 years to demonstrate your ability and capability in front of society. The complaints related to the general public revolve around these departments. Put your ego aside and work for the welfare of people.”

Advertisement

CM Yogi said arrogance of any kind in dealing with the people would work against the officer now. “Now, if are a deputy collector and you refuse to interact with people, it would work against you,” he remarked.

He congratulated the newly-appointed officers and said, “Within the last 1.5 years, this 21st distribution of appointment letters has taken place. By completing the appointment process in less than ten months, the UP Public Service Commission has set a new standard of fairness, transparency, and cleanliness.”

The chief minister emphasized that there has been no casteism or nepotism in the recruitment process in the previous six years, nor are there any considerations for region, language, or caste. “Only those who qualify will be selected,” the CM noted.

He continued by saying that since the common citizen has some rights, they should be protected. It is up to the bureaucracy to complete its work and grant him his rights.

“There are many officers whom no one recognizes, but there are also many officers who are remembered by the public long after their service is over. The same will happen to you if you bother the common man. Make no recommendations to any officer-employee; instead, treat the entire state as your family,” the CM advised the officers.

He continued, “Looking at your qualifications, the government is appointing you. We have to work in accordance with the expectations of 25 crore people.”

Maintaining that appointments are being made in the AYUSH department today, the CM said, “The department had been neglected ever since the Ayurveda scam occurred. We are grateful to the Prime Minister, under whose direction AYUSH got a new identity.”

He claimed that after recovering from a BIMARU state, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a significant economic force in the nation. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a one trillion dollar economy. According to the figures from NITI Aayog, 5.5 crore people have got out of the shackles of poverty.”

The CM insisted that the officers must be prepared to combat corruption because it is a barrier to development. “If we encourage corrupt individuals, then the situation will deteriorate; in the past, corrupt individuals were deployed everywhere, damaging the system”, he remarked.

Appointment letters were given to 39 Deputy Collectors (Department of Appointment & Personnel), 93 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Home Department), 7 District Food Marketing Officer / District Supply Officer (Food and Civil Supplies Department), 12 Treasurers / Accounts Officers (Finance Department), 10 Executive Officers Category-1 / Assistant Municipal Commissioners / Tax Assessment Officers (Urban Development Department), 44 Naib Tehsildars (Revenue Department), 422 Medical Officers (AYUSH Department), 53 Technical Assistants/Mines Officers / Mines Inspectors (Directorate of Geology and Mining), 5 Management Officers / Administrators (State Property Department), and 15 Managers / Officers on Special Duty (Khadi and Village Industries Board).

Meanwhile, the new appointees have expressed their belief in the fair and impartial recruitment process under the Yogi Government and have also assured of performing their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.