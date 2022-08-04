Corona peaks in Rajasthan with seven deaths in four days

With the seasonal cycle of influenza outbreak in monsoon the Covid-19 cases shot up in Rajasthan with seven deaths in four days so far. The number of infections suddenly rose to 413 on Thursday alone.

Two corona patients died in Ajmer while 413 new positive cases reported in parts of Rajasthan, a medical report said. Fourteen patients have succumbed to Corona infection with co-morbidity in July month alone.

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena who held a high-level meeting of medical officers called for acceleration of the RTPC tests in every district by 1000 every day as the seasonal influenza has spread in the entire state and people were not taking precautions of Corona protocol.

The Corona cases are rising every day in 19 districts with Jaipur reporting 153 positive cases today followed by Jodhpur 41, Alwar 35, Udaipur 29, Ajmer 25, Dausa 24, Chittorgarh 18, Bhilwara and Bikaner 16 each, Kota 14, Sirohi 12, and remaining in other 8 districts.

The number of active cases has also risen to 2,331 and are being treated in the government and private hospitals as against 1435 cases as on July 20.

Of the 12,95631 positive cases, 9,587 deaths were reported in the state since March 2020.

The average death rate has varied up to 1.5 percent since the first report of covid-19 positive since March 2020.