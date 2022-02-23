COVID-19 daily infection, positivity dips further in Odisha

Maintaining its downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, Odisha on Wednesday logged 342 new COVID-19 cases with a drop of 20% than the previous day with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 0.58%, said health and family welfare officials.

On the other hand, the fatality trajectory remained above double digit figures for more than a month, and has finally come down with 9 succumbing to infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 9,045.

Meanwhile all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,83,639, while the State currently has 4,320 active cases. While 83 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Wednesday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the steady decline in infection.

A total of 12,70,221 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 968 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 30, followed by Khurda district with 34 cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.95% while active cases account for 0.33% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.43% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.26% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.6% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.86% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,05,08,369 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,70,40,182 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,72,863 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 87% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.