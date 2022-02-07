Odisha reports 1,497 new COVID-19 cases; 29% drop in infection

Odisha on Monday logged 1,497 new COVID-19 cases at a rise of 29% than the previous day with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dropping 3.17% as the State is currently witnessing a gradual slowdown of the disease.

On the other hand, the fatality trajectory is on a steady rise with 20 succumbing to infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 8,754.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,68,308, while the State currently has 21,525 active cases. While 284 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Monday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the slowdown in infection.

A total of 12,37,976 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,624 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 251, followed by Sundargarh (101) and Angul (71).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha with over 2,500 active cases is placed in the red zone. Three other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 26 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.60% while active cases account for 1.69% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.39% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.3% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.51% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.8% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,80,04,965 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,51,62,156 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 5,91,030 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 82% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.