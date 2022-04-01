Odisha revokes Covid curb protocol as daily infection dips lowest of the year

With COVID-19 cases consistently dipping, the Odisha government has announced revocation of the orders and guidelines issued earlier under the Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment in the state.

The revocation order was issued after more than 2 years of its enforcement in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

Meanwhile, the State on Friday reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.05% test positivity rate as compared to 32 cases in the preceding day, said the health and family welfare department adding that this is the lowest daily infection since almost one year.

The Covid curb order was imposed across the state on 13 March, 2020 in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases, which was declared as a pandemic in the country.

The order also said if any surge in the number of cases is observed, the state government “may take prompt and proactive action as advised by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, from time to time.” The SRC further ordered that this De-notification be published in the next issue of Odisha Gazette.

In the meantime, the cumulative death on Friday remained static at 9,121 with no fresh death reported in the last 24 hours. The State now has 366 active cases while Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 5 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 39,368 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 20 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,661, including 12,78,121 recoveries as 40 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (366) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,36,80,391 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,89,30,126 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,08,363 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.