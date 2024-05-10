Cornered, PM seeking help from Adani-Ambani, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never mentioned the names of Adani and Ambani in the last ten years, has opened up on the two business tycoons when cornered.

At a massive public meeting held by the INDIA bloc on Friday to seek support for Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress leader said, “Modi gave thousands of speeches in the last ten years but never named the two businessmen. One takes the names of those who can save him only when he feels scared,” he pointed out.

Along with Rahul Gandhi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh participated in the joint INDIA rally vehemently targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Akhilesh Yadav is a candidate from Kannauj where polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held on May 13.

Continuing his diatribe against the prime minister, Rahul Gandhi alleged, “Modi is now saying, ‘save me, the INDIA has surrounded me, I am losing. Adani-Ambani save me!’ That is the reason why Narendra Modi took their names now.”

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi for his tempo remark, the Congress leader said he (Modi) knows how to send money in Adani Tempo. “The PM has personal experience of tempo. Now, the BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will try to divert your attention. For the next 10-15 days, they will try to divert your attention,” he told the audience.

Invoking the arrest of AAP leaders, Rahul Gandhi said, “Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail, Satendra Jain was sent to jail, Manish Sisodia was sent to jail, they are not afraid of you, keep them in jail for the rest of your life.”

Predicting the victory of Akhilesh Yadav from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “I can give you in writing that there is going to be a hurricane of INDIA in Uttar Pradesh. This time, the BJP will have to face its biggest defeat in the country, and it is going to start from UP.”

The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to bring a change here. The change has to be brought in India, he added.

Stating that BJP people cannot build schools, hospitals, electricity, or roads, the Congress MP said, “Modi ji used to say that there is a graveyard in the village and now there should be a crematorium. They converted every village into a crematorium during the Corona period.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Singh said Akhilesh Yadav was going to have a big victory. “This is the last election of democracy. If the BJP wins, the Constitution will end,” he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav had been the chief minister for five years. See how his successor humiliated him by sanitising the official residence of the chief minister with Ganga water after he evacuated it. And when Akhilesh ji went to visit a temple in Kannauj, there too the BJP people insulted him by washing him with Ganga water,” he alleged.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the leaders presenting them with small bottles of essence Kannauj is famous for.