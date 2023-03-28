Congress will now launch Jai Bharat Satyagraha

The Congress Party will launch a Jai Bharat Satyagraha across the country from Wednesday to protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and to press for its demand for a probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said “The Jai Bharat Satyagraha is a protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the party’s strong resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of people’s money and nation’s wealth.”

As part of the protest programme, all block/mandal units of the Congress will hold ‘nukkad sabhas’ and address the public on relevant issues. Social media campaigns focusing on Rahul Gandhi’s message to the poeple will also be carried out to appeal for public support for the ‘Satyagraha’.The party will set up a war room to monitor the ‘Satyagraha’, which will culminate in Delhi with a big rally.

On Wednesday, protests will be staged by the SC/ST/OBC/minority groups of the party at all district headquarters. On 31 March, press conferences will be held by state-level leaders at all district headquarters.

Beginning 3rd April, a campaign of sending postcards to the Prime Minister on the pressing issues will be launched by the Youth Congress and NSUI.

From 15 April, simultaneous ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ meetings will be held at the district headquarters. The party’s senior leadership will attend and address these district-level events. From 20th April, state Congress units will organise ‘Satyagraha’ events at state level, with senior leaders holding a day-long fast. All like-minded parties and civil society groups will be invited to join these events.