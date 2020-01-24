Soon after his remarks on laborers eating ‘poha’ while working at his residence who looked like illegal Bangladeshi migrants to him, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya came under an attack by the opposition Congress on Friday.

Slamming the party for its leader’s remarks, the Congress said that this is the real face of the government which is watching your eating habits.

“The statement made by Vijayvargiyaji, we condemn it. How has he connected the food habits of a construction worker to his nationality and termed him as infiltrator? We have consistently said that conducting a census in India is not a new phenomenon, yes there is mention of the NPR in the citizenship rules but that has a context which makes the entire exercise suspicious at this point of time,” Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said.

“This is the reason why people are afraid of the NPR, if the NPR happens then what will happen nobody can assume and this is the reason why people have no trust in the government as the NPR lead to profiling of people and it is not like a census,” she added.

BJP leader had earlier in the day made an eye-popping remark on the laborers working at his house in Indore who he believed to be Bangladeshi migrants due to their ‘strange’ eating habits.

While speaking at a seminar, he said, “When a new room was being added at my house recently, I found eating habits of some of the workers ‘strange’ as they were eating only ‘poha’ (flattened rice).”

“I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people,” he added.

Vijayvargiya ironically connected the laborers eating habits with the internal security of the country and said, “Whenever I go out, six-armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?”

BJP leader’s remarks on a dish that is often eaten by the citizens of India and considered to be a very healthy option for breakfast has sparked a massive debate on social media site Twitter.